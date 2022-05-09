Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETTX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

