Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETTX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.15.
Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.
