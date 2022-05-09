AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

