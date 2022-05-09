AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 561,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98,413 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

