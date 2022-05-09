Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered Redfin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Redfin stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

