Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $68.54 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

