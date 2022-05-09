The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $26,050.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $40.22 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

