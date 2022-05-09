Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

CGI stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

