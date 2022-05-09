Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDWD opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.