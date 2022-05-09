Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $57.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

