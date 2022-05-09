State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

