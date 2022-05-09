State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $202,550 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNI opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

