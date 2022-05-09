Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,539 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377,744 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SON opened at $60.92 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.