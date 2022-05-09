RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of RadNet worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

