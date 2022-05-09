Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

