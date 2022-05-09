Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 441,006 Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) by 243.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Future FinTech Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Future FinTech Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

FTFT stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.