State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

