H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $8,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $2,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

