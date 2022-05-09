Gary C. Dake Purchases 450 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Dake acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,359.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AROW stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $510.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

AROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.