Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $41.00 at MKM Partners

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

