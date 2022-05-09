Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EC stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.