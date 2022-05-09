Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.11.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.