Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.11.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
