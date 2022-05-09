Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.71.

NYSE:TSE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $1,889,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

