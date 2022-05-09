Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 4.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 2,434,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766. 34.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 116.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

