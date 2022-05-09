Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

