Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

