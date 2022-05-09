Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.