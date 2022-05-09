Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.94. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

ENPH opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.94. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.