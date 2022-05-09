Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VFF opened at $3.97 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Village Farms International by 93.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

