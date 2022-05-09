Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $57.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.