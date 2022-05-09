Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

