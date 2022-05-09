Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

