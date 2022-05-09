Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 330.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from 315.00 to 330.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.52.

EQNR stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 14.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

