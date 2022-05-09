Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.60 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,311 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

