CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

