EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $12.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

ENLC stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 554,731 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

