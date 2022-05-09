Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,365 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 89.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

