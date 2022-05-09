Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.68.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Brinker International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.