DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.08.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DHI Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,032,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.