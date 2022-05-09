Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE DBD opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

