Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

BDC stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.