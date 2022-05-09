BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 466,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 305,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.