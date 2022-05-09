Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.88.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $230.62 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
