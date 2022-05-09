Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $230.62 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

