Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are going to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

