30,542 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 63.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 250.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

