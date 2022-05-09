Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after acquiring an additional 264,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after acquiring an additional 268,535 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

