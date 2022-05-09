Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

