Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

