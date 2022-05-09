Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,959 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambev by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $16,267,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.62 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

