Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

