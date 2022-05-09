Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,723 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $661.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.