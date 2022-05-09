Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $51.57 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

